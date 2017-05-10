Wolves kill falcon that flew into enclosure during Hogle Zoo performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Hogle Zoo got a firsthand lesson in the circle of life this week.

A 17-year-old falcon at made a deadly deviation from its routine while performing in the "World of Flight" bird show Sunday, and landed in the wolf enclosure.

A witness said a wolf poked the bird a few times before attacking and killing it.

The witness said a bird zookeeper ran over yelling but there wasn't much they could do at that point.

According to the zoo, the falcon had $10,000 of equipment on it at the time.

The "World of Flight" show's creator, Steve Chindgren, said he opens every performance with "Max," the African Lanner falcon and has for the last 10 years.

Chindgren, who has put on the show at the Hogle Zoo for 23 years, said this was a fluke for the experienced bird.

The zoo said they are devastated to lose the prized falcon they have grown close to during training over the years.

Max has helped raise $1.5 million in donations for wildlife conservation efforts by performing in these shows, Chindgren said.

"That's the whole purpose of the bird show, is to hope that seeing these amazing birds inspires all of us to take better care of our world," Chindgren said.

The Hogle Zoo has detailed the "World of Flight" show online: