Therapist Jessie Shepherd shares her genius ideas to keep kids busy this summer. You can get more information here.

Summer Bucket List Challenge

-Try to create a summer schedule.

- We still want to keep structure during summer so that kids know what is expected of them and it will be easier to move back into the school schedule in fall.

-Set up a time for working on school skills.

- `Summer Learning Loss` On average the first 6 weeks of Fall school is spent re-learning what was taught the year before. 2-3 hours a week of school skills (reading, math, spelling) will prevent summer learning loss. (Oxford, 2013)

-Create your Summer Bucket List.

- This keeps things interesting and your kids brains active. We want to avoid hours of video games or electronics.

-Have an Emergency `I`m Bored` basket.

- It is always nice to have something on hand when our kids have exhausted all other activities.

-Enjoy your summer!

Items for your Emergency `I`m Bored` basket:

-Yarn

-Watercolors

-Paper

-Wood Cutouts

-Acrylic Paints

-Paint Brushes

-Sequins

-Crayons

-Lace

-Coloring Books

-Bubbles

-Playdough

-Temporary Tattoos