Second teen accused in Deserae Turner shooting to stand trial as an adult

LOGAN, Utah — The second of two teenage boys charged with attempting to murder a Cache County will stand trial as an adult, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.

The new ruling comes after Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ruled the other boy accused in the case will also stand trial as an adult.

Colter Peterson and Jayzon Decker are both facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Deserae Turner.

Deserae, a resident of Amalga, was reported missing on February 16. On February 17, she was found in a dry canal east of Sky View High School in Smithfield. Deserae had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but she survived the incident.

She spent nine weeks at Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City and was released from the hospital on April 20. Deserae has lost control of the left side of her body and she’s now half blind, her mother said, so she’ll never be able to drive.

