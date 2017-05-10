Funding Your Future: Where to find summer travel savings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial expert Rachel Langlois with Cyprus Credit Union shares tips on saving big when it comes to planning a summer vacation.

Vacation Planning Tips:

Be a local tourist. Try a staycation or doing something a little closer to home

Visit a National Park. We have 5 here in Utah! Camping is cheap, or you can find nearby cabins or hotels for lodging.

Take a road trip. Exploring your own region can be exciting, but much more affordable than flying somewhere.

Wait until the last minute. This might seem crazy, but many times cheap hotels and flights are available at the last moment. Try to be open to different options so you will have a higher chance of finding a deal somewhere.

House sit for a friend. Offer to house sit when they go on vacation.

Travel somewhere that is not a typical tourist destination. There are inexpensive alternatives to almost every pricey vacation spot in the world that will provide similar experiences and fun at a far lower price.

