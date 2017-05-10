In this week's edition of Booming Forward, Dave Nemeth introduces us to some seniors who are dancing through life and reaping a whole host of benefits as a result. Check out the video above for some Boomers who aren't afraid to bust a move.
Booming Forward: Dancing through life
