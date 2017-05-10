Red Curry Chicken and Vegetables

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken, cut into bite size pieces

1 small onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, any color, seeded, chopped

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken broth

1 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup unsalted peanuts, crushed (optional)

3 green onions, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add chicken, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5-7 minutes or until no longer pink inside. Add onions, peppers, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook until softened, about 3-5 minutes. Add curry paste, stir to coat chicken and vegetables. Add broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cook about 15-20 minutes or until liquid reduces by almost half. Turn off the heat. Stir in yogurt. Garnish with peanuts, green onions and cilantro, if using. Serve immediately.

Note: Serve over brown rice or whole wheat pasta as an option.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute