Sweetwater Bomb Squad helps dispose propane bottles safely

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — The Sweetwater Bomb Squad and the Green River Landfill worked together to render nearly 200 intact propane bottles over the weekend safe.

According to Sheriff Mike Lowell, the response came from the strain so many propane bottles have had on the landfill. Lowell said too many bottles are being disposed of there because scrap dealers won’t accept them if they’re intact.

“It’s a safety issue…They must be ‘holed’ to demonstrate that they’re empty and not under pressure. That’s where the Bomb Squad comes in; they ‘hole’ the old tanks with explosive charges,” Lowell said.

Officials used RDX charges and det cord to blast holes into the bottles and alleviate pressure to turn them into scrap metal.