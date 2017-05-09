Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Brooke and Britt share some unique gift ideas for Mother's Day.
- Katie Waltman necklace: Local Salt Lake City jewelry designer. Affordable pieces that support local!
- Robert Matthew bag: A great Mary Poppins bag that can contain everything a mother needs on a daily basis.
- Blue Lily Candles: Handmade in East Millcreek these candles smell divine and are one of a kind.
- Slipper Socks: At $1.99 these slipper socks are a STEAL and so cozy! You can find them on ulta.com or at your local Ulta Beauty store. They also have incredible aloe vera socks that leave your feet feeling silky smooth.
- Pastel Hue Wallet: These wallets are both affordable and adorable. The best part is they come FREE inside a matching purse when you buy a fragrance from Ulta. So buy mom some perfume and get yourself a new bag and wallet!