Mormonleaks releases purported internal survey showing support for LDS influence in Utah politics

SALT LAKE CITY -- The controversial website "Mormonleaks.io" released what is purported to be an internal church survey of Utah stake presidents, bishops, and active members asked about the role of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Utah politics.

Among the findings, 87 percent of stake presidents, 76 percent of bishops, and 54 percent of active members said the church should have a strong influence in Utah.

Similar percentages also supported the Church in maintaining strict liquor laws in the Beehive State.