Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visiting Utah Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is expected to visit Granite Technical Institute and speak at an education conference in a pair of stops in Salt Lake City Tuesday.

Granite Technical Institute, Salt Lake Community College and local industries are hosting DeVos at the Institute, at 2500 S State St. in Salt Lake City.

DeVos and officials from those schools and industries are expected to discuss the “Aerospace Pathways” program, which gives Utah high school students the opportunity to graduate with certificates in aerospace manufacturing.

After her meeting at Granite Technical Institute, DeVos is scheduled to speak at Grand America Hotel in the “ASU+GSV Summit,” a conference focused on education and technology.

