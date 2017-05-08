Tuna Nicoise Lettuce Cups

2 (5 oz.) cans low sodium chunk tuna, packed in water
1/2 red onion, diced
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon dried dill
1/4 cup black or Kalamata olives, rinsed, chopped
4-6 iceberg lettuce large leave “cups”
1 lemon, cut into 4-6 wedges
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a medium bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients (through olives) with no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste. Divide the tuna mixture into the lettuce “cups”. Top with tomatoes and serve with lemon slices. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: IMC Heart Institute