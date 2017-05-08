Tuna Nicoise Lettuce Cups

Posted 12:03 pm, May 8, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:23PM, May 8, 2017

2 (5 oz.) cans low sodium chunk tuna, packed in water

1/2 red onion, diced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon dried dill

1/4 cup black or Kalamata olives, rinsed, chopped

4-6 iceberg lettuce large leave “cups”

1 lemon, cut into 4-6 wedges

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients (through olives) with no salt seasoning and pepper, to taste. Divide the tuna mixture into the lettuce “cups”. Top with tomatoes and serve with lemon slices. Serve immediately.

