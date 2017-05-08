Summer drinks with Auntie Rae’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raelynn Potts from Auntie Rae's shares tips on creating a fun tea party. You can get more information here.

Lemon Drop Cookies

Makes 40 tea sized cookies

½ cup butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

2 Tbsp fresh squeezed lemon juice (juice from 1 lemon)

Lemon zest from one lemon

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1.5 cups ricotta cheese

Lemon Glaze

Juice and zest of one lemon

2 cups powdered sugar

Directions

Cream together softened butter, sugar and lemon juice. Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Mix sugar and butter into flour mixture, and then add the ricotta. Stir until combined and will stick together when rolled between your hands. Roll out dough balls about 1 inch in diameter and place on a parchment covered cookie pan.

Bake: 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Combine juice and zest of one lemon with 2 cups powdered sugar. Glaze should be thin and easily squeezed out of a pastry bag. While cookies are warm, glaze.