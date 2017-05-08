× Spanish Fork man arrested for murder of teen girl in Payson Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork man is accused of murder after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Payson Canyon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found near the canyon’s Maple Lake Campground.

Deputies from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the canyon shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report about the body.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said Tyerell Joe Przybycien, 18, approached investigators and told them he knew the girl and had been with her when she died.

Detectives learned Przybycien had purchased several items used to facilitate the girl’s death, the statement said, and Przybycien allegedly used a cellphone to record a video of the girl’s death.

Przybycien was booked into the Utah County Jail and bail has been set at $20,000 cash only. The investigation is still active and the girl’s identity has not been released.