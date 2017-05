Incredible photo of a firefighter saving a fawn from the 100K-acre West Mims Fire burning in Georgia! 📸 via @inciweb #wildfires + #wildlife pic.twitter.com/JBQt90hHUi — BLM Oregon (@BLMOregon) May 5, 2017

ST. GEORGE, Georgia – The West Mims fire raging in southern Georgia is only 12-percent contained and dozens of families are evacuating as the flames continue to move closer to their homes.

The fire has charred more than 120,000 acres near the state’s border with Florida.

Crews are fighting the flames from the ground and air.

Officials say a lightning strike sparked the fire in early April.