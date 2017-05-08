× Native Americans demand apology from Sen. Hatch after alleged racist remarks

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah League of Native American Voters are demanding Sen. Hatch to apologize for his remarks during a press conference with U.S. Interior Secretary Zinke.

“The Indians, they don’t fully understand that a lot of the things that they currently take for granted on those lands, they won’t be able to do if it’s made clearly into a monument or a wilderness,” Hatch said.

The Utah League of Native American Voters said since 2011, they, along with attorneys, medicine people, policy researchers, anthropologist, ethnologists and economists, have been working on the Bears Ears National Monument designation. They continued by claiming Hatch dismissed their work on the monument without compunction.

“Sen. Hatch is not being honest and his words are racially charged, inflammatory and incredibly disrespectful to me as Tribal Councilman, and to all our highly educated tribal members working on the Bears Ears,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Nate Brown said.

