Human remains found at Horseshoe Bend

PAGE, Ariz. — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers discovered human remains Sunday at the base of Horseshoe Bend.

According to a representative for the National Parks Service, the remains are those of a male, and no other details about the identity of the remains are immediately available.

Officials from Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriffs’ Office will conduct an investigation and release more details as they become available.

