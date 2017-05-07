Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Dozens gathered on Saturday to march for children's mental health awareness and how families can discuss it.

Co-director of "Utah Easy to Love" Chrissy Young said it's okay for parents to talk about mental health with children, in fact, it's a necessity.

"We are just trying to help people understand that early intervention is the key," Young said. "Children do realize when they're different and that they're being excluded and they don't always understand why. And it creates more anxiety and stress and kind of a self-loathing. And so it really goes hand-in-hand with some of these special needs issues."

Activities included face painting, character artists, superheroes, even a visit from Bobsled Olympian Jeremy Holm.