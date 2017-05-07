Hundreds hold rally in SLC as Interior Secretary Zinke arrives in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke arrived in Salt Lake City Sunday to begin a four-day listening tour regarding Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last month putting all national monuments larger than 100,000 acres and designated in the last 20 years under review.

As Zinke joined several Utah politicians for a press conference, hundreds of people gathered outside. Those in attendance said they want to get Zinke’s attention and say they want both areas to remain protected as national monuments.

Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee along with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert were among the first people to welcome Secretary Zinke to Utah. They had a meeting at the State Capitol shortly after he arrived.

Then it was onto the Bureau of Land Management offices for a press conference.

Zinke says his goal is to listen to as many groups as possible and get as many opinions has possible when it comes to the two monuments under review in Utah.

Zinke is considering whether these national monuments should be downsized or if their national monument status should be revoked entirely. It would mark the first time a president has taken a national monument away.

"You can't just have a guy with Trump's ego running roughshod over our public lands,” said Jerry Schmidt, one of those who gathered at the rally Sunday.

Sharee Tso also came to make her voice heard.

"The current administration is not listening to any of our tribal sovereignty rights, they are not listening to how we value our land," she said.

As for the rest of the week, Zinke is scheduled to visit House on Fire Ruin on Monday and then on Tuesday he will be going to Bears Ears.

Despite being a listening tour, at this time Zinke has not announced any plans to hold public forums. Watch Fox 13 News at Nine Sunday for more details on Zinke's remarks at the press conference.