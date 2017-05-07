Fans celebrate 16th annual free comic book day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The 16th annual free comic book day gave fans a chance to indulge on their favorite comics from multiple locations on Saturday.

More than 2300 businesses around the world participated in the event, offering numerous free comics from Marvel or D.C with superhero favorites like Batman or Superman and much more.

Shops, including Black Cat Comics in Sugar House, also offered signings, discounts and spotlights during the event.

But it's not just the discounts and freebies that bring people, comic book day is a family affair for some.

According to customer and father Dillon Manzziotti, this year was the 8th or 9th year that he and his son Landon have attended the event.

"I've been taking [Landon] since he was about 2-years-old, it's the highlight of starting the summer and movie season," Dillon said while waiting in line at Black Cat Comics in Sugar House.

37 different publishers, including DC Entertainment, Marvel and Dark Horse Comics, offered 50 exclusive titles.