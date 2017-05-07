3 Questions with Bob Evans: Amos Guiora talks tensions between the U.S. and North Korea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The United States and North Korea seem to be on a collision course over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

It is a high-stakes showdown in a region where there is a very real threat of intense military conflict.

Bob Evans sat down with Amos Guiora—who is a law professor at the University of Utah, the author of "Modern Geopolitics and Security”, and a retired Lt. Colonel with the Israel Defense Forces—for 3 Questions on the issue.

Never have tensions been so high between the United States and North Korea. What is the basic problem and why has it come up now? Kim Jong-un has demonstrated he is not afraid to kill his own family members, or carry out ballistic missile tests, or even move forward on a nuclear weapons program in the face of foreign opposition. His behavior has been unpredictable. Is there a way for both sides to back away and allow these tensions to ease at this point? How should Utahns approach their thought process as to what's going on in the world right now: should they be worried?

See below for the extended interview with Amos Guiroa. His most recent book, "The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust", can be found here.