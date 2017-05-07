3 Questions with Bob Evans: Amos Guiora talks tensions between the U.S. and North Korea

SALT LAKE CITY -- The United States and North Korea seem to be on a collision course over North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
It is a high-stakes showdown in a region where there is a very real threat of intense military conflict.
Bob Evans sat down with Amos Guiora—who is a law professor at the University of Utah, the author of "Modern Geopolitics and Security”, and a retired Lt. Colonel with the Israel Defense Forces—for 3 Questions on the issue.
- Never have tensions been so high between the United States and North Korea. What is the basic problem and why has it come up now?
- Kim Jong-un has demonstrated he is not afraid to kill his own family members, or carry out ballistic missile tests, or even move forward on a nuclear weapons program in the face of foreign opposition. His behavior has been unpredictable. Is there a way for both sides to back away and allow these tensions to ease at this point?
- How should Utahns approach their thought process as to what's going on in the world right now: should they be worried?
See below for the extended interview with Amos Guiroa. His most recent book, "The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust", can be found here.