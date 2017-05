Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed an elderly man late Friday night.

The 82-year-old man possibly had walked into the middle of the road at 4348 West and 4000 South in West Haven around 10:45 p.m. when he was hit, according to police.

Police believe the hit-and-run car was silver, but there were no witnesses to the crash.

If anyone has any information please call the Weber County Sheriff's Office at 801-778-6600.