Utah college grads entering strong job market

SALT LAKE CITY -- Most of Utah's public universities and colleges held graduation ceremonies on the same day the nation received good employment news.

The Department of Labor reported strong job creation in April, with 211,000 new jobs created. That pushed the unemployment rate to a ten-year low of 4.4%.

At Salt Lake Community College, newly minted graduates felt secure in the future and were celebrating their present achievement.

"I'm the oldest one in my family so I want to be a role model," said Magdalena Jimenez, who plans to go from SLCC to Utah Valley University to get a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work.