× Mother’s Day Brunch Guide

Show mom some love on Mother’s Day by bringing her to brunch! Here is a list of some of the best breakfast spots in Utah.

Grand America Hotel: All you can eat brunch! Call 801-258-6807 to make reservations or visit their website.

Top Golf Mother’s Day Celebration: Reserve 1 golf bay for 2 hours for $180. Each golf bay accommodates up to 6 guests. Food & beverage is included. Visit their website or call 801-208-2600.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Snowbasin Resort: At Earl’s Lodge from 10:30 am- 4:30 pm. Adults are $58 and youth are $29. Children 5 and under are free. Visit their website for more info.

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Gardner Village: Located at The Gathering Place. $15.95 for children ages 3-11, and $27.95 for adults. Brunch is served May 14th from 9 am to 2 pm and is first-come, first served seating. No reservations accepted. Visit their website for details.

Café Niche: Sunday, May 14th from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Adults are $30 and children 12 and under are $12. Make your reservations online at oasiscafeslc.com or call 801-322-0404.

J&G Grill at The St. Regis Deer Valley: Located in Park City. Brunch is served from 10 am- 3 pm. Visit their website to make a reservation.

La Caille Mother’s Day Brunch: Sunday, May 14th from 10 am- 3 pm. Adults are $69 and kids 4-12 are $36. Visit lacaille.com for their menu and reservations.

Tuscany: Adults are $49 and children 12 and under are $25. Selections include prime rib, ham, a omelet station and more. Visit their website for more info.

Cuisine Unlimited: Brunch cooked to go. Can be ordered up until May 11th for pick up or delivery on Sunday, May 14th. Visit cuisineunlimited.com/mothersday for reservations and menu.

Current Fish & Oyster: Extended Brunch hours. 9 am- 4 pm. For more information visit their website and menu.

Even Stevens Sandwiches: Free French toast and drink specials. 9 am- 4 pm. Go to evenstevens.com for specials.

Finca: Brunch buffet from 10 am- 2 pm. Adults are $43 and kids 5-12 are $19. For more information visit their website and menu.

Log Haven: Four course Menu. Open noon- 5 pm. Adults are $47.95 and children 3-12 are $24.95. For more information visit their website and menu.

Riverhorse On Main: Special ala carte menu. 10:30 am – 4 pm. Visit riverhorseparkcity.com.

Powder @ The Waldorf Astoria: Brunch buffet from 11 am- 4 pm. Adults are $59 and children $29. Click here for more info.

Trestle Tavern: 3 course brunch from 11 am- 2 pm. Adults are $21. Visit trestletavern.com or click here for the menu.

Hub & Spoke Diner: All day menu and specials from 7 am- 9 pm. Visit hubandspokediner.com for more info.

Eggs in The City: Brunch is served from 7 am to 2 pm. Click here, for the menu.

The Rose Establishment: Open 8 am- 6 pm. Click here, for the menu.

Ruth’s Diner: Open 8 am- 10 pm. Click here, for the menu.

Pig & a Jelly Jar: Open 7:30 am -9:00 pm. Multiple locations. Click here, for the menu.

The Park Cafe: Open 7:00 am – 3:00 pm. World class breakfast and lunch menu. Visit their website or call 801-487-1670.

Finn’s: Open 7:30 am – 2:30 pm. Call 801-467-4000 or visit their website.