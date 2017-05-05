How to become a teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May 1-5 is Teacher Appreciation Week! In the midst of the nationwide teacher shortage, it’s more important than ever to staff classrooms with qualified educators. Regardless of the education climate, teaching remains a career that offers the opportunity to make an impact. According to a University of Phoenix College of Education K-12 teacher survey, over a quarter (27%) of K-12 teachers surveyed changed careers to become a teacher, with 37% indicating they had always wanted to be a teacher. To learn more about teaching opportunities go here.