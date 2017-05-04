× Utah mother of 3 facing deportation after ICE arrest granted temporary stay

SALT LAKE CITY — Silvia Flores, a mother of three who was arrested by ICE and faced deportation Thursday, is expected to be released from custody after being granted a temporary stay.

Flores was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday outside a craft store, and her family said she was shopping for birthday party supplies at the time.

A spokesperson for Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a group that organized a protest Wednesday calling for Flores’ release, confirmed to Fox 13 News they’ve been told Flores will be released Thursday night.

A press release states Flores was granted a temporary stay Thursday, the same day she was scheduled to be deported. Flores is expected to be released from the Cache County Jail Thursday evening, where she will reunite with her husband and three children.

“We are overjoyed at the news that Silvia is being released and will be reunited with her family tonight,” stated Sharlee Mullins Glenn, founder of Mormon Women for Ethical Government. “Decency, compassion, and, yes, justice triumphed today.”

Salt Lake Indivisible, who was also involved in the effort to secure Flores’ release, issued this statement from Judi Hilman.

“Tonight we celebrate and rest for the hard work still to be done for families like Silvia’s who are still at high risk for deportation, given the administration’s “changed priorities” on immigration. What today’s outcome shows. Is the power of coalition and what can happen when people ‘with beating hearts’ take action as a community. “The current policy priorities leave far too much discretion to local ICE officers. It reminds us of the need for comprehensive immigration reform that respects the integrity of families.”

Silvia’s husband, Carlos Juarez, insisted that his wife had work visas and was married to him. Juarez is a legal permanent resident.

In a statement to FOX 13 on Wednesday, ICE said Flores entered the U.S. in 1993 on a visitor for pleasure visa in 1993, but overstayed her term. In 1995, she was granted a “voluntary departure” to Mexico. In 1997, the agency said, she had lost an appeal of a judge’s order of final removal.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.