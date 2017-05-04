SLC Police seek suspect who used makeup as disguise during bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are looking for a man who robbed a credit union Thursday while wearing makeup in an attempt to hide his features.

The robbery occurred at Utah Federal Credit Union, 546 East and 300 South.

Police say the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery and he fled after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Salt Lake City Police said the suspect, pictured above, is a white male with long brown hair and a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. Police say the suspect “used makeup to mask his identity.”

The man was wearing a pink shirt, khaki pants and blue/brown baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the robbery is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.