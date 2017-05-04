× LDS Church reaffirms ‘political neutrality’ in response to Trump’s religious liberties executive order

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said a new executive order issued by President Donald Trump on religious liberties will not affect its vow to remain “politically neutral.”

The Mormon faith issued a statement to FOX 13 in response to questions about President Trump’s executive order, which directs the IRS to relax enforcement of the Johnson amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt churches and religious groups from getting involved with political campaigns.

“We are always grateful for the efforts of leaders to safeguard religious freedom and protect the beliefs and religious exercise of all people,” LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins told FOX 13 in an email on Thursday. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been and remains committed to political neutrality. Today’s executive order will not affect that longstanding policy.”

The LDS Church’s position on “political neutrality” has long meant the faith does not endorse particular candidates, allow its facilities or membership lists to be used for partisan purposes or tell members what political party or candidate they should get behind. However, the church does encourage its members to be politically active, and does weigh in on issues it “believes have significant community or moral consequences or that directly affect the interests of the Church.”

Utah is in a unique position politically when it comes to church and state. Mormon pioneers settled here, fleeing religious persecution in other states. It remains the global headquarters of the LDS faith.

The LDS Church has a presence on Utah’s Capitol Hill, where more than 80-percent of the legislature is Mormon. The faith has been known to weigh in on legislation of social consequence, from alcohol policy to LGBT rights.

House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, who is also Mormon, told FOX 13 he worried that the president’s executive order begins a step toward integrating church and state — even beyond what the LDS Church may want.

“I’ve got colleagues up here in the House of Representatives that believe there ought to be closer integration of church and state and when I say church, I mean LDS Church here in the state of Utah,” he said. “I think that’s a problem. To the extent we go down that road, I think it’s unwise. I think it’s bad public policy.”

King said he believes lawmakers need to aggressively police themselves when it comes to separation of church and state, regardless of what faith is weighing in.

Despite the president’s executive order, other Utah churches also reaffirmed their stance of neutrality.

“The order will not change our practice. We encourage all parishioners to prayerfully and thoughtfully discern their own voting decisions, guided by the principles of Catholic social teaching,” the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said in a statement to FOX 13.

