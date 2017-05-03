× Utah officer arrested for DUI, open container on way to training in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah – An agent with the State Bureau of Investigation has been arrested for driving under the influence on the way to training in southern Utah.

Officials said 35-year-old Jason James Whitehead is facing charges for open container, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence.

He was arrested April 24 and booked into the Garfield County Jail.

Fox 13 is working to get more information and will add it when it is confirmed.