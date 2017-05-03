Utah County police seek help locating missing man; search scheduled for Thursday

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police in Utah County are asking for help locating a missing man, and the man’s family is planning a large search Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Steven Reed Terry of Spanish Fork was reported missing April 26.

A relative reported to police they’d received message that led them to believe Terry might harm himself, and deputies tried to locate the man through his cell phone but found it was not powered on.

Terry did not take his vehicle when he left and police say there have been no transactions on his financial accounts since he was reported missing. Deputies and family members have searched the areas that Terry is known to frequent but have not found any sign of him.

Family and other volunteers are gathering at Spanish Oaks Reservoir Thursday at 2 p.m. to search by ground and with the use of drones.

Anyone who has seen Terry or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Quin Fackrell at 801-851-4023.