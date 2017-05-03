Here’s Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s proposed budget — all $1.6 billion of it

SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski proposed her budget for the next fiscal year.

The big asks this year include a hike in sewer rates to pay for infrastructure repairs, millions more toward affordable housing (which has been declared a “crisis”), and a solar farm in the city. During her speech to the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday night, the mayor promised to delay any new bonds and asked the council to phase in a proposed property tax to help the library.

This year’s proposed budget is about $1.6 billion. Over the next few weeks, the council will hold hearings as it votes on items within that budget.

