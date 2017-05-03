× Google Docs has ‘disabled offending accounts’ after phishing email scam

SALT LAKE CITY — Google Docs has issued an official statement on a phishing scam that impersonates Google Docs to take over a user’s Gmail account, saying they’ve disabled the offending accounts.

Google Docs posted to Twitter around 3:15 p.m. MDT to say they have taken action to protect users from scammers impersonating Google Docs and have disabled the accounts in question.

The company also stated they have removed the fake pages and have pushed an update through Safe Browsing. They also state their abuse team is working to prevent any kind of spoofing of this nature from occurring again. Users who receive phishing emails are encouraged to report the email in Gmail.

The scam affected Utahns Wednesday, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook to warn citizens about the scam, which they called a “bad virus which gets into your gmail account.”

Utah.gov also tweeted about the issue, advising people not to open the documents in such emails.