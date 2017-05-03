Creating the perfect flower arrangement for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenevieve Hubbard from Beehive Floral Co showed us how to create the perfect flower arrangement for Mother's Day. Mother's Day is May 14! If Mom is a gardener, she'll likely have Tulips, Lilac and a number of things you could use to make this pretty, fragrant arrangement in a glass vase. If you've ever tried to arrange flowers in a vase, you might find it's hard to keep them where you want them. Jenevieve's favorite trick is to pick up some clear floral tape and make a little grid on the mouth of your vase. Because it's clear, you won't see it in the finished product and the grid will help hold your flowers where you want them.

Upcoming Pop Up Shop: If you'd like to purchase locally grown farm fresh flowers for Mom on Mother's Day, come by Thyme & Place in Salt Lake City on Mother's Day or Mother's Day Eve between 11 am and 5 pm. Jenevieve will be there to make you a great big custom-tied bunch of flowers for $35. Arrangements in containers can also be pre-ordered. For more information, visit my website at beehivefloralco.com