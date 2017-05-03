Cameo College offering facials and manicures for $1!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brenda Scharman from Cameo College told us all about the 11th Annual Skincare Event at Cameo College next Wednesday, May 10th. It is their "give back" event so all services are $1 for the day! The $1 donations will be given to the YWCA. Gift certificates are 1/2 off and beauty products are 25% off all day Wednesday, May 10th. Educational scholarships up to $2k in cosmetology, master/medical esthetics, nails, electrolysis, permanent makeup, and makeup artistry are available, but you must register on May 10th.

Lines start early in the morning so make sure you arrive early for services next Wednesday, May 10th! Call (801) 747-5700 or go to cameocollege.com for more information.

Where: Cameo College of Essential Beauty 124 E. 5770 S, Murray, UT 84107

When: Wednesday, May 10th

What: 11th Annual Skincare Event