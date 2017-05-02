× UTA Trustee Brent Taylor reacts to Vice Chair Sherrie Everett Facebook post

SALT LAKE CITY — A UTA Trustee responded to a letter made by UTA’s Vice Chair published and shared over Facebook.

UTA Trustee and North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor said a post by Vice Chair Sherrie Everett, that has since been deleted, “attacked” him over Facebook after the Salt Lake Tribune article called Taylor a “reformer” for UTA.

According to Taylor, Everett said in a Facebook post:

“…It is truly annoying that someone who has been there such a short time (3-4 months) is touting himself as the ONLY reformer at UTA…and now a VICTIM…I can guarantee there are 16 reformers on the UTA Board and they were doing the work for years before Brent Taylor came to the agency. So what’s the agenda here? And why does he think he is the only white knight to sweep in? Unless of course, he is the one who is demanding credit?”

In response, Taylor said it wasn’t his fault the article labeled him as such and he has never worried about who gets “credit,” rather only if the work is done.

According to Taylor, Everett continued with:

“The other day before the Board meeting, I observed Trustee Taylor handing Lee Davidson a letter. As soon as we descended the stairs he ran back to the parking lot to ‘get something’. So Trustee…if you really want to be transparent here…what’s the game? What are you trying to do?….Sorry, I’m calling…the emporer (sic) has no clothes here. So what’s your game? Because those who know me KNOW that I am also a REFORMER. I just believe in doing it with integrity, transparency and respect. And I really believe that you can get better results building coalitions of respect and support and culture than trying to play the rogue. “You have been invited over and over to engage in a healthy way…we are still waiting.”

Taylor defended the meeting with Salt Lake Tribune reporter Lee Davidson as “pure coincidence,” and that his job has nothing to do with secrecy or going “rogue.”

To conclude with his reaction, Taylor believed a new leadership is required for UTA: