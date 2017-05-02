Round 1 Bowling coming to Sandy’s The Shops at South Town

SANDY, Utah — A multi-million dollar renovation at The Shops at South Town in Sandy is entering its second phase, and an announcement released Tuesday revealed the addition of a Round 1 Bowling and Amusement location.

Round 1 will occupy nearly 50,000 square feet on two levels of The Shops at South Town, and will offer bowling, billiards, darts, karaoke, ping-pong, dining and arcade games.

The addition of Round 1 is also expected to bring 100 new jobs to the shopping center.

“The opportunity to be the first location in Utah to launch Round 1 Bowling and Amusement is really special, and we love being able to offer so many different activities for Sandy families,” said Marketing Manager Heather Nash in a statement sent to FOX 13. “There is really nothing like it in our area, plus we’re grateful its opening will create so many new jobs for our community.”

Round 1 Bowling is expected to open its Sandy location in 2018.

Other Phase 2 renovations at The Shops at South Town include:

● 200,000 square feet of space on two levels in the former Dillard’s anchor location on the shop’s northwest side

● Extension of the concourse to include Round 1’s bowling alley, arcade and restaurants, plus space for additional boutique shops

● Remodeling a large atrium space and adding two large skylights to flood the center with light and openness

● Additional relaxing modern lounge seating

● Additional digital kiosks and signage

● Extensive exterior glazing to match the rest of the renovation

● A new play area focused on young guests