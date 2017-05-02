× Former Catholic Bishop George H. Niederauer has died

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. – The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City confirmed former Bishop George H. Niederauer has died.

The diocese said he died peacefully Tuesday at a nursing home in San Rafael, California.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

He will be buried from the San Francisco Cathedral where he served as Archbishop.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said on its website:

