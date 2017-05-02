Former Catholic Bishop George H. Niederauer has died
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. – The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City confirmed former Bishop George H. Niederauer has died.
The diocese said he died peacefully Tuesday at a nursing home in San Rafael, California.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
He will be buried from the San Francisco Cathedral where he served as Archbishop.
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City said on its website:
According to the diocese:
Bishop George H. Niederauer was ordained a priest on April 30, 1962 for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He served as spiritual director, faculty member and rector of Saint John’s Seminary, and was co-director of the Cardinal Manning House of Prayer for Priests in Los Angeles. On November 3, 1994 he was appointed eighth bishop of the Diocese of Salt Lake City. He was ordained in The Cathedral of the Madeleine on January 25, 1995.