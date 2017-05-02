Chopper capers caught on video stealing bike in Murray

MURRAY, Utah – Police are looking for suspects who were caught on camera stealing a motorcycle in Murray.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, the two bike bandits calmly walked up to the mini chopper, cut the ties holding it to a trailer and walked away with the bike.

Besides the monetary value, the owner said this mini chopper has a lot of emotional value.

Gavin Rees said his father built it for him when he was a child and his dad passed away not too long ago.

He said he is hoping someone recognizes these two suspects in the video and calls police.

Murray detectives are handling the case and would like to hear from anyone with information at (801) 840-4000.