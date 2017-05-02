Best selling author Richard Paul Evans tells us about his new book The Broken Road

Richard Paul Evans has written 34 bestsellers. His latest is titled "The Broken Road" and has been in the works for a few years. The book is already generating a lot of positive buzz. Evans tells us where he got the inspiration for the book and what he likes about it. You can keep up with him here. 