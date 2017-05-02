4 Family fun activities to do this Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brittany Anderson shares some fun and family friendly activities happening around Salt Lake City this Spring.

4 things to do during Spring:

1. Lantern Festival

May 20th

Use Code: SLCMOMS to get 20% off

- Kids 4-12 are $7

- Early Bird Special is $40 dollars it ends May 5th

2. Baby Animal Season at This is the Place

- March 23 - May 27th

- Little piggies, lambs, goats, ducks and chicks

3. Seaquest Aquarium

- Monday- Saturday 10:00-9:00 and Sunday 12:00-6:00pm

- Super interactive. Mermaids in the water. Putting your feet in water with fish.

- 1201 N. Hill Field Road, Layton, UT, 84041

- 25% off daily admission when you mentioned slcmoms.

3. Fairy Festival at Gardner Village

- April 15th - June 24th