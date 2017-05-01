× Utah DEQ asks public to take note of summer air quality

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging the public to watch Utah’s air quality forecasts, especially during the summer.

Utah DEQ said the highest ground level ozone concentrations are between the months of May and September from noon to 8 p.m. and without proper care can lead to problems, like health issues.

According to Utah DEQ, when heavy emissions pollute the air it can cause things such as shortness of breath, chest pains and lung inflammation. To be outside, evening to exercise, when the ozone is unhealthy can hurt sensitive groups, Utah DEQ continued.

In an effort to save Utah’s air, Utah DEQ is asking the public to make daily checks to the air quality forecast alert system available throughout the summer and can be found on both Android and Apple stores as “UtahAir app,” updates from Utah DEQ by email, their website or by calling 1-800-228-5434 for daily updates.