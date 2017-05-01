Pico Guacamole

Posted 12:12 pm, May 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:19PM, May 1, 2017

 

Pico de Gallo:

6 Roma tomatoes, juiced, diced

1/2 medium white onion, diced

1 jalapeno or serrano pepper, diced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 limes, juice only

Salt, to taste

Guacamole:

3 whole avocados, cut in half lengthwise, seed removed

2 limes, juice only

Salt, to taste

For the Pico de Gallo, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl. For the Guacamole, combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork to desired consistency (chunky or smoother texture).

Fold the Guacamole into the Pico de Gallo. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or top tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, etc.

