Pico Guacamole

Pico de Gallo:
6 Roma tomatoes, juiced, diced
1/2 medium white onion, diced
1 jalapeno or serrano pepper, diced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
2 limes, juice only
Salt, to taste
Guacamole:
3 whole avocados, cut in half lengthwise, seed removed
2 limes, juice only
Salt, to taste
For the Pico de Gallo, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl. For the Guacamole, combine all ingredients in a medium size bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork to desired consistency (chunky or smoother texture).
Fold the Guacamole into the Pico de Gallo. Serve immediately with tortilla chips or top tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, etc.
Sponsor: Dan’s Market