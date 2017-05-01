Major construction changes on UDOT I-215

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Construction continues on I-215 and some major changes happened Monday morning.

“It’s one thing to hear about a change in a construction zone. It’s another thing to experience it," said UDOT Public Information Officer John Gleason.

There is a new lane change with two lanes on the left and two on the right near 4700 South. A similar situation was on the southbound side for the last year. That was recently cleared and switched so crews could work on the northbound side. UDOT said this will last through the end of the project, which is slated for late Fall 2017.

David Fisher drives on I-215 every morning and afternoon, between work and home. He said he prefers I-215 with construction over I-15 without.

"I find that if I’m going home if I pull up my GPS it will always say that the fastest route home to my home in Millcreek is through I-15. But every time I hop on I-15 it takes like 15 minutes longer than what it anticipates,” he said.

There is a lot of work yet to be done. Crews are working on the bridges at 3500 South and 3800 South; they will be widened. The ramps at 3500 South and 4700 South will be improved. There will also be new signs, lighting and ramp meters throughout.

