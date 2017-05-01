× Cinnamon Roll Sliders

1 package cinnamon rolls (i.e. Pillsbury)

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 lb. blueberries, blackberries, raspberries or strawberries (sliced)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

4 bacon slices, cooked, crumbled

Bake the cinnamon rolls according to the package directions. Slightly cool on a wire rack.

To prepare each slider, slice one cinnamon roll in half horizontally. Divide the cream cheese and berries on the inside of each slider. Drizzle the syrup over the berries. Top each slider with bacon crumbles. Place the top half of the cinnamon roll on top of the bottom half. Serve immediately.