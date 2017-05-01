Benefits of improving your posture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness expert Denise Druce explained why improving your posture can be so beneficial for your health. The problem is that sitting is the new smoking, it`s literally killing us. Our devices, our driving, sleeping on our sides are wrecking our posture. Consequently, we are spending billions as a nation on back and neck pain and injury.

Improving Posture will:

Boost Your Mood

Increase Your Energy

Improve Your Breathing

Improve Your Confidence

Make You More Successful

Exercises to incorporate into your routine:

Chest Stretch

External Rotation

Wall Standing

Reverse Flys

New Technology

For more tips from Denise go to denisedruce.com