Benefits of improving your posture

Fitness expert Denise Druce explained why improving your posture can be so beneficial for your health. The problem is that sitting is the new smoking, it`s literally killing us. Our devices, our driving, sleeping on our sides are wrecking our posture. Consequently, we are spending billions as a nation on back and neck pain and injury.
Improving Posture will:
Boost Your Mood
Increase Your Energy
Improve Your Breathing
Improve Your Confidence
Make You More Successful
Exercises to incorporate into your routine:
Chest Stretch
External Rotation
Wall Standing
Reverse Flys
New Technology
