Utah Jazz beat Clippers 104-91 to advance to Western Conference Semifinals

LOS ANGELES — The Utah Jazz are heading to the semifinals after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday.

The Jazz held the lead for much of the game and finished off the road victory 104-91.

This is the first playoff series win for Utah since 2010. Now they advance to face the top-seeded Golden State Warriors–who eliminated Portland in a 4-game sweep in Round 1.

The Jazz will play next on Tuesday in Oakland at 8:30 p.m. MDT. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. MDT and will also be played in Oakland.

Games 3 and 4 will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The team says tickets for the home games are already on sale at UtahJazz.com, and tickets will begin being sold at all outlets starting Monday.

Game 3 will be played May 6 at 8:30 p.m. MDT, and Game 4 is on May 8 with the time for tip-off still to be determined.

