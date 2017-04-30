× 64-year-old man crashes into UTA sheltered bus stop, transported to hospital

OGDEN, Utah — A man crashed into a UTA sheltered bus stop in Ogden on Sunday.

According to Ogden police, a citizen was following a swerving 2017 Hyundai Sonata. When the citizen reported the driving to police, the car veered off the road and crashed into a bus stop near South Washington Blvd.

The driver was a 64-year-old male and police believe the crash likely had to do with a medical problem. The man was transported to the hospital, police said.

This was a single vehicle car and no other injuries were reported, according to police.