3 Questions with Bob Evans: Mike Petke on the future of Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Mike Petke has taken the reins of Real Salt Lake at a time when the franchise and its fans are looking for a big turn around.
Petke is a professional soccer veteran who earned his stripes with the New York City Red Bulls, but can he turn things around in Utah?
Petke sat down with Bob Evans to answer the 3 Questions listed below as well as several others. See the video above for his extended interview about the future of Real Salt Lake.
- You were fired by the Red Bulls in 2014 without explanation, then, two years later, you’re coaching a USL side in a small market. You win one game with the Monarchs and are with the organization for three months before being named Head Coach for RSL. How did this happen?
- Now, you inherited a team that has done very well historically, but has really stumbled significantly recently. How are you going to turn things around?
- You’ve been around a long time in professional soccer, both as a player and a coach. What is different about RSL when compared to other organizations?