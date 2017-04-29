UHP calls off search for suspects who fled from troopers during traffic stop on I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Police say a suspect may have carjacked a vehicle after fleeing from a traffic stop on I-80 in Tooele County Saturday morning, and a second suspect fled on foot into the mountains south of the highway.

As of just before 4 p.m. Saturday, police have called of their search efforts. Troopers say both suspects remain at large, but they have “exhausted the search area.”

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, things began when a trooper stopped an eastbound SUV near mile post 100 on I-80 around 10:30 a.m. The area is near the border of Salt Lake and Tooele counties.

While the trooper was with the driver, two passengers fled on foot. One male fled into the mountains south of I-80, and police from multiple agencies began searching that area with the help of a helicopter.

Police at the scene say the second man may have carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot at the Lake Point scenic pull off.

A witness told UHP the man took a white or silver passenger vehicle and that it appeared to be a carjacking, but UHP says at this point they aren’t 100 percent positive the suspect didn’t know the person driving that car.

The driver of the vehicle from the initial traffic stop is in custody.

Police say both suspects who fled are black males in their early 20s with medium builds. No further descriptions were available.

Traffic was stopped and then slowed for sometime in the area, but as of around 2:30 p.m. Saturday traffic appeared to be moving at normal speeds again.

