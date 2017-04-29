Officer suffers minor injury after patrol car rolls during pursuit on I-15 in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A Bluffdale police officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution Saturday night after suffering minor injuries in a crash that occurred during a high-speed chase on I-15 in Sandy.

Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said the pursuit began in Lehi and the suspect fled north on I-15 at high speeds. Fox 13 News first heard report of the pursuit around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect exited I-15 at 10600 South in Sandy, and at that point the officer pursuing the suspect lost control while in the gore area and rolled off the ramp and onto the shoulder of the freeway.

The patrol vehicle came to rest on its roof. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The suspect has not been apprehended. It was not clear why police initially attempted to stop the vehicle. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.