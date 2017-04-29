Cougar roams SLC streets, killed by DWR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Department of Wildlife Resources chased down and killed a roaming cougar in Downtown Salt Lake City early Saturday morning.

According to DWR Sgt. Ray Loken, the mountain lion was shot before 4 a.m. near the Smith's Ballpark, but reports of the animal came in as early as 4 p.m. on Friday in Glendale near 1130 west and 1300 south.

To have a cougar travel so far and seldom seen is not uncommon since cougars travel at night, Loken said, but to have the cougar as far into the city as it was is highly unusual.

The 90-pound cougar was a juvenile and probably got turned around while it was looking for a new territory, Loken said.

Ultimately, the cougar had to be killed because it was dark when it was spotted, according to DWR.

"If it was daylight hours we would do everything we could to get the animal tranquilized and removed for the animal's safety, but after dark, we do not tranquilize," Loken said.

Loken said the reason had to do with public safety.

"Normally we wouldn't want to have to do that, but it's late at night, we're in a very populated area, there are people walking around. Safety was the utmost concern for the public," Loken said. "If we were unable to find it and somebody had come out and tried to pick up their paper or just do whatever and run into it, there could be some serious consequences."

The animal will be taken to DWR's Springville office where a biologist can take a look at the cougar and determine if there was any other reason the animal was roaming the streets, Loken said.